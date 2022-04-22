64,327 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.