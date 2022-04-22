Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

