Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COIN stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $135.31 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

