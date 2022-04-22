Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.61 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

