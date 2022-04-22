Zacks Investment Research Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

