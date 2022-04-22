Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FWONK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

