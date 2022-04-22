AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 9.45 and last traded at 9.30. Approximately 15,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,005,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.88.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

