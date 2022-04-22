Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CRH (NYSE:CRH) Target Price to €50.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. CRH has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRH by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $381,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

