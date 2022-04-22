Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

