Coral Products plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRU stock opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.83. Coral Products has a 52 week low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market cap of £11.91 million and a PE ratio of 31.00.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

