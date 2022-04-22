StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Plans $0.25 Dividend

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of SRHBY opened at $9.47 on Friday. StarHub has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.
StarHub Company Profile (Get Rating)
