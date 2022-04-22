Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5024 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.
OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
