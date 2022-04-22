Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5024 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

