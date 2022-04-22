Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GNGBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.77.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

