Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.
OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $48.89.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Getinge AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.