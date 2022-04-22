Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.43) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.43) to €20.50 ($22.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

