30,886 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,661,000 after purchasing an additional 836,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,838,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,680,000 after purchasing an additional 717,119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,766,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000.

FTCS stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

