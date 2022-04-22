Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.17.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.34 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

