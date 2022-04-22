Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

