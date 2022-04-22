70,888 Shares in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NULV stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.