Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New $119,000 Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.32 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

