Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 6,655 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PPL by 131.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPL by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

PPL stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

