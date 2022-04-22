Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Humana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
HUM stock opened at $455.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
