Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Community Banks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 264,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCBI. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCBI opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

