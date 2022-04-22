Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 875 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,919,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 146,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $331.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

