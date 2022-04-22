Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,758 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American International Group worth $54,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

