JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $54,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06.

