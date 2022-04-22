Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 1,757 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $148.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.