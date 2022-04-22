Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $54,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $251.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.