Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,763 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $55,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $706.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.40 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.