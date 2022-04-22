Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Plans $0.83 Dividend

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.8275 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

SZLMY stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

SZLMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swiss Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

