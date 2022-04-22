CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CSL alerts:

CSLLY stock opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. CSL has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.