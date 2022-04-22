Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $11.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,672,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

