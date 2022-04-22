Brokerages Set Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) PT at €143.15

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €143.07 ($153.84).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($137.63) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th.

AIR opened at €108.52 ($116.69) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.31.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

