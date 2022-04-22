Analysts Set Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT at $78.40

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 218.20%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.