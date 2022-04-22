Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $7.19

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.19.
EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
