Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $7.19

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.19.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.