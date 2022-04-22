Analysts Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) PT at $35.00

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

ABB stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ABB by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth $11,531,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

