Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Align Technology worth $61,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.08.

ALGN opened at $383.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.