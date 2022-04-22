NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,053,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,686,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after buying an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $174.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

