Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 854 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,440 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.96 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

