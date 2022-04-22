UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.00 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.04. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

