Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,124.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

