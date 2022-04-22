Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $196.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

