Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 479,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 316,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,764 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

