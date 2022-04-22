Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,965 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

IRM opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

