Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,554 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global Payments worth $59,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

NYSE:GPN opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

