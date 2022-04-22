Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Price to $54.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

