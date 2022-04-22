JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $60,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

