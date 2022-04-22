Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

CFR stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

