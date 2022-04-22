Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $56.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.36% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $56,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.