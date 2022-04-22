Arizona State Retirement System Sells 423 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.