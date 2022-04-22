Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Several research firms have commented on FANG. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

